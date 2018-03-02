10,000 people without power in Northeast Ohio, FirstEnergy working to restore

Power crews are trying to get everyone back up and running, but according to Mark Durbin with FirstEnergy it could be a while.

"Based on the damage we are seeing there are some outages that probably will stretch into late Sunday. We are still determining that," Durbin said as of Friday morning.

As of Saturday morning, about 10,000 people were without power, according to the FirstEnergy outage map.

The gusting winds continue to be a problem. As of Friday evening 20,000 customers are still without power, which is a sizable improvement over Thursday night's high of more than 90,000 affected customers.

"The number continues to fluctuate because the wind is still causing branches and trees to impact our system," said Durbin.

"So this morning I got a call from my mom. She said the power is still not on, house is getting cold. She's 92-years-old, can't have my mom in a cold house. So, I went over and picked her and her aide up," Cathy Stark said.

Power crews have been put on 16-hour shifts and FirstEnergy, the parent company of the Illuminating Company, is bringing in extra crews from outside the area.

"We have additional help on the way from our Toledo Edison utility and outside contractors. And we are trying to get more," Durbin said.

FirstEnergy said more than 1,500 workers are out in the field.

Some people, like Liz Jackson, don't expect to have power restored until Sunday night. She lives off Detroit Avenue near West 28th.

"We have a cat and, thank goodness, we have friends who are letting us squat with them for a while, but otherwise I don't know what we would do," she said. "It's really horrible. I'm hoping people can band together, maybe find friends and family somewhere it's spotty enough maybe, resources are thin enough as it is."

The energy company wants to remind people to not touch any downed wires.

Anyone without power should call FirstEnergy to alert them of the situation.

FirstEnergy said emergency services are the first priority.

The next priority would be water service plants and the largest areas without power.

The hardest hit area is Cuyahoga County and the Cleveland area.

First Energy also owns Ohio Edison which serves areas like Lorain County and much of that area has already gotten it's power back.

"Our Ohio Edison area also had about 60,000 customers out at the high point. Now down to less than 10,000, majority in Lorain County. Area," according to Durbin.

