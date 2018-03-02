Soup for you? JR Smith reportedly suspended for throwing soup at assistant coach

ESPN is reporting that JR Smith earned a one-game suspension for throwing soup at assistant coach Damon Jones.

JR Smith was suspended for throwing a bowl of soup at Cavs assistant coach Damon Jones, sources tell @mcten & me: https://t.co/OYA1xAW7t5 — Brian Windhorst (@WindhorstESPN) March 2, 2018

According to a Cleveland Cavaliers press release, the sharpshooter served a suspension for "detrimental conduct."

The Cavs lost 108-97 to the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday when Smith was suspended.

The release stated:

"Cavaliers guard J.R. Smith has been suspended by the team for one game for detrimental conduct. He will serve the suspension tonight as the Cavaliers host the Philadelphia 76ers at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland."

Smith was at a shoot-around Friday but did not want to talk about it.

Friday at the Cavs shoot-around, head coach Ty Lue, didn't want to talk about it.

"Yeah, I had a little discussion with him...I'm not gonna get into all that," he told media.

Smith was at the shoot-around but didn't want to talk about what's been dubbed #soupgate either. After he finished working out he left the court and told staffers to tell the media, he would be around Saturday.

No word yet on if he'll talk soup.

According to Coach Tye Lue, Smith will resume his starting shooting guard spot Saturday when the Cavs host the Denver Nuggets.

There are still so many questions about the incident: what kind of soup was it? How big was the bowl? Was Jones hurt? Cleveland 19 News is working to find all of this out and will have updates on-air and online.

