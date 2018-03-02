Deputies arrest woman accused of robbing bank in Mansfield

She is currently being held at the Richland County Sheriff's Jail. (Richland County Sheriff's Jail)

The Richland County Sheriff's Office said the woman accused of robbing the Huntington Bank in Mansfield has been arrested.

Deputies said Angela Cooper was arrested on March 1 for robbery, a third degree felony.

Earlier this week investigators released photos of Cooper

Around 1:20 p.m. on Wednesday deputies responded to a report of a armed robbery at the bank.

Investigators said the Cooper asked the teller for money and provided her own bag as the bank teller handed over money from the drawer.

No other customers were at the bank at the time and no one was hurt in the incident, according to investigators.

