2018 Cleveland Auto Show rolls into town

CLEVELAND, OH

The 2018 Cleveland Auto Show is in town through March 4 at the IX Center. The show features an opportunity to test drive vehicles on display, a car giveaway, kids events, driving simulators and more. 

There is plenty to see this year and Tony Zarrella takes us on a tour. 

