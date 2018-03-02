US Marshals arrest man who tried to run over Oakwood police officer

The U.S. Marshals have arrested a 27-year-old man accused of leading police on a high speed chase Friday morning and trying to run down an Oakwood police officer.

Alphonso McPherson was arrested Saturday in the 2100 block of Ambleside Drive in Cleveland. He had a gunshot wound to his arm and was taken to a local hospital.

Oakwood Police were called to McPherson's Wright Avenue home around 3:30 a.m. Friday, after he allegedly put a loaded gun against his sister's head and threatened to kill her. She managed to break free and call 911.

When officer's arrived at the home, McPherson was backing out of the driveway. When two officers got out of the patrol car, McPherson allegedly tried to run down one of them. The officers fired four shots at his car.

The chase went through Bedford and into Bedford Heights, where McPherson got onto I-90 W. Officers say at times, speeds reached near 90 mph. The pursuit was called off because of the dangerous road conditions and McPherson's reckless driving, and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

"McPherson's desperate attempts to flee ended today. This fugitive on the run jeopardized the safety of his family and the law enforcement officers responding to help," U.S. Marshal Pete Elliot said in a news release.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.