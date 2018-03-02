Transformer catches fire in Shaker Heights, police remind people to always be careful around downed wires

The Shaker Heights Police Department said due to the inclement weather on March 1 the fire department was fielding multiple weather related and medical calls.

Investigators posted a video of a transformer fire.

Police want to remind people to always be cautious around any downed wires.

The police and fire department said they will continue to send updates about conditions in the area throughout the day.

