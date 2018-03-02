Single-game Cleveland Indians tickets go on sale March 6

Cleveland Indians single game tickets go on sale March 6, only at Indians.com.

There will be no sales at the Progressive Field Team Shop or Ticket Office until Monday, March 19.

Cleveland Indians officials say due to another increase in Season Ticket Holders, lower bowl tickets for prime summer weekend games are either sold out or nearly sold out.

Season Ticket Holders do get priority access.

This season's promotional schedule features four bobbleheads, six jerseys, 11 Sugardale Dollar Dog Nights and more.

District Tickets are also back for 2018. For $15, you get a standing room only ticket and your first drink, either a 12 oz. domestic beer, Pepsi product or bottled water.

