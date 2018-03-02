37 people indicted in huge counterfeit check cashing ring

A Cuyahoga County Grand Jury has indicted 37 people in connection with a counterfeit check cashing ring that operated in Cuyahoga, Lake, Portage and Summit Counties.

According to Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael O'Malley, Montrea Donaldson, 42, was the ring leader.

Donaldson allegedly hired people who were willing to cash the fraudulent checks that he manufactured.

On designated days, those people would cash the fake checks at different banks and check cashing locations until the accounts were flagged for fraud.

Prosecutor O'Malley says over 75 checks were manufactured for over $165,000 and an estimated 56 checks in the amount of $83,224 were cashed.

Donaldson will be arraigned on March 6.

