Former Twinsburg HS student arrested for posting threatening photo on social media

Investigators said he was transported to Summit County Juvenile Detention Center. (Source: Raycom Media)

The Twinsburg Police Department said a 17-year-old boy has been arrested for posting a threatening photo on social media.

Police said the boy is a former Twinsburg High School student.

He will be charged with delinquency by reason of inducing panic and may have other charges pending, according to police.

The 17-year-old was arrested in Maple Heights.

Investigators said he was transported to Summit County Juvenile Detention Center.

This is a developing story, we will update this story as more information becomes available.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.