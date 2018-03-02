Former Twinsburg HS student arrested for posting threatening pho - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Former Twinsburg HS student arrested for posting threatening photo on social media

Posted by Jonathan Jankowski, Digital Content Producer
TWINSBURG, OH (WOIO) -

The Twinsburg Police Department said a 17-year-old boy has been arrested for posting a threatening photo on social media.

Police said the boy is a former Twinsburg High School student.

He will be charged with delinquency by reason of inducing panic and may have other charges pending, according to police.

The 17-year-old was arrested in Maple Heights. 

Investigators said he was transported to Summit County Juvenile Detention Center.

This is a developing story, we will update this story as more information becomes available. 

