North Royalton Police looking for man wanted for aggravated possession of meth

Here is the mugshot of Michael Joe Papp. (Source North Royalton Police)

The North Royalton Police Department is looking for a man wanted for aggravated possession of methamphetamine.

Police said Michael Joe Papp's last known address is in Cleveland.

He has been wanted by police since Feb. 21, according to investigators.

This is a developing story, we will update this story as more information becomes available.

