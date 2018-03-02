Josh Rosen says he is the best quarterback in the NFL Draft

Josh Rosen said he is the best quarterback in the NFL Draft. (Source WOIO)

Most expect the Cleveland Browns to take USC quarterback Sam Darnold with the No. 1 pick, but both Josh Rosen and Baker Mayfield believe they're the right guy for the job.

"First things first, they need a winner", Mayfield said at the NFL Combine on Friday. "If anybody's gonna turn that franchise around, it'll be me."

Mayfield, the 2017 Heisman Trophy winner, put up staggering numbers at Oklahoma, throwing for 81 touchdowns and only 13 interceptions in two seasons.

But Rosen is confident as well. The UCLA star answered 'yes' when asked if he's the best quarterback in this talent-rich draft, and as for landing with the Browns, Rosen once again denied a report that claimed he didn't want to come to Cleveland.

"I don't really know anything about Cleveland", Rosen said. "I've never been there. I haven't even talked to their coaching staff yet."

That meeting will come on Friday night, when Rosen visits with the Browns.

He also expects to work out for them in Berea. But they'll get to watch him throw on Saturday afternoon here in Indy, along with Mayfield and Josh Allen.

Darnold has elected not to throw at the Combine.

