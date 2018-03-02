42 new Cleveland Police officers will be assigned to neighborhood districts

The Cleveland Police Department said 42 new officers will be assigned to neighborhood districts on basic patrol. (Source: WOIO)

The Cleveland Police Department said 42 new officers will be assigned to neighborhood districts on basic patrol.

The officers were sworn in on Friday.

Police anticipate they will hire 150 more officers in 2018 and additional 100 more officers in the beginning of 2019.

"These men and women have worked very hard to get to this day, and I want to welcome them to the Division of Police," said Chief of Police Calvin D. Williams. I'd also like to remind the public that we are actively recruiting and actively hiring more officers."

Anyone who is interested in joining the police force can apply at this link.

