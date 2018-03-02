Cleveland Cooks: Mac and Cheese - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Cleveland Cooks: Mac and Cheese

Mac and Cheese Recipe

Prosperity Social Club

Chef Ed Kubitz

Ingredients

  • 1 pound of cooked pasta
  • 1 quart of heavy cream
  • 1 cup of grated asiago cheese
  • 1 cup of grated parmesan cheese
  • 1 teaspoon of chopped raw garlic
  • 1 teaspoon of herb de provence
  • salt and pepper to taste
  • Any additional add-ins

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees
  • Over medium on stovetop, use a sauce pan and add raw garlic to toast. Toast garlic slightly for a few minutes
  • Move with a spoon occasionally while toasting so that it does not burn
  • Reduce heat slight and pour in heavy cream
  • Heat cream until it simmers and stir often to avoid burning
  • Slowly add and whisk in the cheeses until melted and blended, remove from heat
  • Season with salt and pepper and herb de provence and stir
  • Mix cheese sauce with pasta
  • Mix in heated add-ins
  • Portion in oven proof containers individually or in a oven proof casserole
  • Finish in the oven, uncovered for 5-10 minutes
  • Can be put under broiler if your oven has one, for a couple minutes to brown the cheese on top
  • Watch carefully to not burn

