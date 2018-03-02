Cleveland police: Gunshot victim air-lifted to MetroHealth Hospital

A 26-year-old man suffered a critical gunshot wound Friday, and has been air-lifted to MetroHealth Hospital.

According to Cleveland police, the shooting occurred near the intersection of East 90th Street and Superior Avenue.

The victim has not been identified.

No suspects have been arrested in connection to the shooting.

Police are investigating.

Return to Cleveland 19 for updates on this developing story.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.