Refugees volunteer at local veteran transition home

Dozens of local high school students are giving back to veterans down on their luck, with a unique meal. (Source WOIO)

Dozens of local high school students are giving back to veterans down on their luck, with a unique meal.

It's a program that's been going on at the Summit County Valor Home for the past three years.

However for the students who share their time at least once a year, it's more than just a meal.

It's a moment you just don't see very often, students spending time with the men who fought for our country.

"We're glad that we can come here every year and do this," said Valor home Volunteer, Soma Ya.

Year after year these students from North High head over to Valor Home of Summit County to spread joy through the form of a meal.

"I think it's great. I think more classes should do it," Veteran Mike Coulter said.

But this isn't your ordinary group of teens. For many of them, the trip to the transitional home for veterans hits closer to home.

"They helped us come to the United States, so we wanted to support them through their rough time," said Ya.

Most of the volunteering students are from refugee camps in other countries who have now found homes in Akron.

"We're glad that we can come here every year and do this. They did a lot of things for us," said volunteer, Kusum Tamang

For these student's this is way for the to say thanks for making it possible for them to be on american soil today.

"I had a couple of veterans in my family also and I didn't thank them as much as I wanted to," said program creator, Davyan Caldwell.

Caldwell created the program three years ago and since then the school has been giving out these jars of inspiration - all containing a message of hope that always seems to keep the veterans going.

"I respect you and have very much appreciation for you," said Calwell reading one of those messages.

Caldwell graduates from North High this upcoming may. However he's hopeful the rest of the student body will continue his legacy.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.