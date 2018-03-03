Pair indicted in attempted murder of Falls Lounge bartender

The incident happened at the Falls Lounge in Olmsted Township back in January. (Source: WOIO)

The two suspects involved in the stabbing of a bartender at the Falls Lounge in Olmsted Township in January have been indicted by a Cuyahoga County Grand Jury.

Stacy Reed, 45 and Joseph Veselenik, 37 have both been charged with aggravated burglary, attempted murder and felonious assault from the stabbing on January 29, 2018.

Reed will be arraigned on March 6 and Veselenik will have his arraignment on March 15. Reed is behind bars on a $1 million bond. Veselenik is out on bail and on home confinement.

All these charges stem from an incident at Falls Lounge Bar in January.



Olmsted Township Police say that Reed entered Falls Lounge, which is located near the intersection of Stearns Road and Bagley Road, around 1 a.m. on January 29. She was armed with a knife and wearing a bandana that covered her face. She then stabbed a bartender in the abdomen and sliced her face.

The woman was transported to Southwest General Health Center with non-life threatening injuries. She survived the attack.



Following the assault on the bartender, a fight at the lounge ensued and resulted in the death of Frank Castrucci, 29, of North Olmsted. No one has been charged in connection with his death and his involvement in in the incident is unknown.

