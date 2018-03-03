Cleveland Police looking for missing preteen

Cleveland Police say that 12-year-old Sarai Gates has been missing since March 2.

Police say Sarai left her foster home in the 900 block of Nathaniel Road around 2 p.m. Friday.

Sara is 12, and is 5'5" and 125 pounds.

Police did not provide a description of what Sarai was wearing when she went missing.

Anyone with information on where Sarai may be should call Cleveland Police at 216-664-4477.

