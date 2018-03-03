Secret Service: Possible self-inflicted shot by White House - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Secret Service: Possible self-inflicted shot by White House

WASHINGTON (AP) - The Secret Service says a man shot himself outside the White House, and medical personnel are on the scene.

President Donald Trump is not at the White House - he's in Florida, but is set to return later Saturday.

The agency says in a Twitter post that there are no other reported injuries related to the incident.

The Secret Service tweeted about noon Saturday that personnel are responding and a person "allegedly suffered a self-inflicted gun shot wound along the north fence line" of the White House.

White House press secretary says "we are aware of the situation, the president has been briefed."

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • California storm moves on after forcing flood rescues

    California storm moves on after forcing flood rescues

    Friday, March 23 2018 3:09 AM EDT2018-03-23 07:09:47 GMT
    Friday, March 23 2018 12:23 PM EDT2018-03-23 16:23:49 GMT
    (Kelly B. Huston/California Governor's Office of Emergency Services via AP). This drone photo from video provided by the California Governor's Office of Emergency Services shows firefighters from the Folsom, Calif., Fire Department rescuing a motorist ...(Kelly B. Huston/California Governor's Office of Emergency Services via AP). This drone photo from video provided by the California Governor's Office of Emergency Services shows firefighters from the Folsom, Calif., Fire Department rescuing a motorist ...
    A powerful storm in California that swelled rivers, flooded streets and triggered water rescues throughout the state is on its last gasp.More >>
    A powerful storm in California that swelled rivers, flooded streets and triggered water rescues throughout the state is on its last gasp.More >>

  • China's lobster imports keep US price high, but no tariffs

    China's lobster imports keep US price high, but no tariffs

    Friday, March 23 2018 12:17 PM EDT2018-03-23 16:17:55 GMT
    Friday, March 23 2018 12:23 PM EDT2018-03-23 16:23:38 GMT
    (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, files). FILE-In this Dec. 10, 2015, file photo, live lobsters are packed for overseas shipment at the Maine Lobster Outlet in York, Maine. China's hunger for American lobsters is helping keep prices high to U.S. consumers, ...(AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, files). FILE-In this Dec. 10, 2015, file photo, live lobsters are packed for overseas shipment at the Maine Lobster Outlet in York, Maine. China's hunger for American lobsters is helping keep prices high to U.S. consumers, ...
    China's hunger for American lobsters is helping keep prices high to consumers, but a tariff on the seafood does not appear imminent.More >>
    China's hunger for American lobsters is helping keep prices high to consumers, but a tariff on the seafood does not appear imminent.More >>

  • Army Corps faces questions about vetting border wall company

    Army Corps faces questions about vetting border wall company

    Friday, March 23 2018 12:09 PM EDT2018-03-23 16:09:39 GMT
    Friday, March 23 2018 12:23 PM EDT2018-03-23 16:23:35 GMT
    (AP Photo/Nati Harnik). A Coastal Environment Group sign hangs Wednesday, March 21, 2018, on the front of a building registered as the offices of SWF Constructors in Omaha, Neb. Federal officials are saying little about how they chose SWF Constructors...(AP Photo/Nati Harnik). A Coastal Environment Group sign hangs Wednesday, March 21, 2018, on the front of a building registered as the offices of SWF Constructors in Omaha, Neb. Federal officials are saying little about how they chose SWF Constructors...
    Federal officials aren't saying if they knew a Nebraska company hired to build an $11 million section of border wall in California has ties to a firm with a dubious performance record.More >>
    Federal officials aren't saying if they knew a Nebraska company hired to build an $11 million section of border wall in California has ties to a firm with a dubious performance record.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly