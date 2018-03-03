Victim identified in Chester Avenue crash

Cleveland Police say that one person was killed, and two others were entrapped in the car. (Source: WOIO)

A fatal crash closed Chester Avenue between East 105th and East 101st Streets in Cleveland for a few hours on Saturday.

It appears that a car collided with a Pepsi truck at the intersection of Chester and East 105th Street.

The man who was killed has been identified as 49-year-old Leroy Miller Sr. of Cleveland.

The names and conditions of the two injured victims have not been released.

