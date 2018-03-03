Cleveland Police looking for man accused of taking package from home on W. 50th Street

Police said the incident happened around 3 p.m. on March 1 on the 1900 block of West 50th Street. (Source Cleveland Police)

The Cleveland Police Department is looking for a man accused of taking a package from a house on West 50th Street. (Source Cleveland Police)

The Cleveland Police Department is looking for a man accused of taking a package from a house on West 50th Street.

Police said the incident happened around 3 p.m. on March 1 on the 1900 block of West 50th Street.

The package was delivered by UPS, investigators said a video shows a newer white SUV with a temporary tag pull in front of the house and the suspect taking the package.

If anyone has any information about the man or the crime they are asked to call 216-623-5218.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.