Child shot by older brother in Ashland County

A 4-year-old girl is recovering at a Cleveland hospital after she was shot multiple times on Saturday in Ashland County.

Chief Deputy Carl Richert said that the girl was allegedly shot multiple times by her 8-year-old brother.

The incident happened in Hayesville, Ohio. Ashland County Sheriff's deputies were notified around 2 p.m. of the shooting by the Samaritan Medical Center where the girl was originally taken.

Chief Richert said the girl was shot with a small caliber gun, and was last reported to be stable. Richert said she did not have life-threatening wounds.

The little girl was later flown up to Cleveland for further treatment.

"We have a 9-year-old and a 6-year-old. It makes you wonder what these kids are learning. It's scary," Ashland County Mother Tricia Watson said.

The mother of the children was taken into custody, and kids were removed from the home. She has not yet been charged.

The Ashland County Prosecutor will review the case and charges could to be filed tomorrow.

