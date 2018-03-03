Police arrest 33-year-old man for kidnapping after amber alert incident

The Colerain Police Department has arrested 33-year-old Howard Mullis for auto theft and kidnapping after the amber alert incident on Saturday.

Police said officers went to the Pit Stop on West Galbraith Road after a report of car theft with three children inside the vehicle.

Officers said they were able to identify Mullis as the suspect during the investigation.

Investigators said after the Amber Alert was initiated the vehicle was spotted in a parking lot of a Walmart.

The children were quickly found unharmed and Mullis was not at the scene, according to the news release.

Police found Mullis in a wooded area and was eventually transported to the Hamilton County Justice Center.

