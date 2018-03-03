Gary Harris hits 6 three-point shots, Denver defeats Cleveland 126-117

Cleveland shot 37.5 percent from behind the arc during the game. (Source AP Images)

Gary Harris scored 32 points on Saturday as the Denver Nuggets defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers 126-117.

Denver shot 54 percent from three during the game.

Cavaliers forward LeBron James scored 25 points.

The next game for Cleveland will be on Monday when the Cavs play against the Detroit Pistons.

Cleveland is currently the three seed in the Eastern Conference.

