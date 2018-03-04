Pedestrian struck and killed on I-90 in Lake County

Investigators with the Ohio State Highway Patrol are investigating after a man was struck and killed on the I-90 late Saturday. (Source: OSHP)

A 31-year-old Cleveland man was killed after he was struck by a car while trying to cross I-90 on Saturday night.

The accident happened around 8:40 p.m. in eastbound lanes of I-90, just west of Route 86 in Concord Township.

Troopers with the Ohio State Highway Patrol said in a news release that 31-year-old Randy Lee Beall was walking across the eastbound lanes of the highway when he was struck by a car.

Beall was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the car, 23-year-old Christopher Paine of Jefferson, was not hurt.

Troopers continue to investigate. They said alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the crash.

