Missing 12-year-old Cleveland girl found safe and sound - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Missing 12-year-old Cleveland girl found safe and sound

Sarai Gates. (Source: Cleveland Police) Sarai Gates. (Source: Cleveland Police)
CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

Here is an update to a story we brought to you on Saturday, the Cleveland Police Department said 12-year-old Sarai Gates has been found safe and sound.

Police said Sarai was missing since March 2. 

