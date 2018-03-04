32-year-old Cleveland man robbed at gunpoint in Lakewood, suspects take car

Police are looking for two men accused of robbing a man at gunpoint and taking his car.(Source: Raycom Media)

The Lakewood Police Department is looking for two men accused of robbing a 32-year-old Cleveland man at gunpoint and taking his car.

Police said around 10:20 p.m. on March 3 the two suspects approached the victim in the area of Mathews Avenue and Detroit Avenue.

Investigators said the suspects took his car keys and stole his 2017 blue Hyundai.

One of the more popular spots in Lakewood is Around the Corner Saloon & Cafe, one of the employees tells Cleveland 19 incidents like this one are pretty rare for the area.

This is a developing story we will update this story as more information becomes available.

