Akron man wins 2018 GMC Terrain a day after his birthday at the Cleveland Auto Show

An Akron man won a 2018 GMC Terrain a day after his 71st birthday at the Cleveland Auto Show on Sunday.

Ken Gohlke said he has been looking for a new car for the past month.

He was not the only person to win a new car at the Auto Show.

Mark Davis won a 2018 Buick Regal TourX.

Davis said it was the first time he has ever won anything in his life.

He said the new Buick will go to his wife.

The prize is a 24-month lease of the car.

