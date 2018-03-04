Join Shelby Miller as she trains for the Cleveland Marathon: Week 1

Training for the Rite Aid Cleveland Marathon officially kicked off this week for me! (Source WOIO)

Training for the Rite Aid Cleveland Marathon officially kicked off this week for me! Which means, we're 12 weeks away from race day.

This will be my 10th half marathon.

This year, I'm working to add in more weight training and plyometrics into my workouts.

I hope it'll help me reach my goal of running my fastest half marathon yet!

Week one training is the shortest when it comes to mileage.

This week I had a few three mile runs and a couple four mile runs.

The weather was nice enough I even got to run a couple times outside this week, which isn't always the case in Cleveland in the winter!

Like in the past, I'm following the Hal Higdon Intermediate 1 half marathon training program.

If you're running a race, I highly recommend checking out these plans. There are plans for every distance and for every experience level.

This upcoming week of half marathon training will be very similar, but the milage will increase a bit. I'm going on vacation for half the week, so hopefully I can still squeeze in my workouts (which is always easier said than done)!

