Tristan Thompson will miss multiple games for Cleveland Cavaliers due to ankle sprain

Cleveland Cavaliers center Tristan Thompson will miss multiple games because of an ankle sprain.

Joe Gabriele is reporting Thompson injured the ankle in Cleveland's loss to Denver on Saturday.

Gary Harris hits 6 three-point shots, Denver defeats Cleveland 126-117

The Cavs play against the Detroit Pistons on Monday.

#Cavs C @RealTristan13 stepped on the heel of a Nuggets player during last night's game, was able to keep playing, but experienced significant swelling overnight. Evaluation today confirmed R ankle sprain. He'll miss multiple games & his status will be updated as he progresses. pic.twitter.com/NyxT99Wr9F — Joe Gabriele (@CavsJoeG) March 4, 2018

STATUS UPDATE: @RealTristan13 experienced a right ankle sprain during #CavsNuggets and will undergo a period of treatment and rehabilitation for the injury.



DETAILS: https://t.co/5ivY1gONVx pic.twitter.com/EN00oUGI9O — Cleveland Cavaliers (@cavs) March 4, 2018

Thompson has been averaging 6.3 points a game for the team this year while shooting 58.5 percent from the field.

The center has been averaging 6.5 rebounds a game this season.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.