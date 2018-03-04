Tristan Thompson will miss multiple games for Cleveland Cavalier - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Tristan Thompson will miss multiple games for Cleveland Cavaliers due to ankle sprain

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

Cleveland Cavaliers center Tristan Thompson will miss multiple games because of an ankle sprain.

Joe Gabriele is reporting Thompson injured the ankle in Cleveland's loss to Denver on Saturday.

The Cavs play against the Detroit Pistons on Monday.

Thompson has been averaging 6.3 points a game for the team this year while shooting 58.5 percent from the field.

The center has been averaging 6.5 rebounds a game this season.

