Should the Cleveland Browns select Saquon Barkley with first overall pick?

NFL.com had Cleveland Browns fans chatty after reporter Ian Rapoport reported that the team was considering taking Penn State running back Saquon Barkley with the first overall pick.

The website’s Mike Garafolo followed that up by tweeting he believed, as of right now, that Barkley was their pick at No. 1.

After days of evaluation at the #Combine, one thing is clear: Penn St RB Saquon Barkley is firmly in the mix at No. 1 for the #Browns, sources say. Would be the first RB at that spot since Ki-Jana Carter to the #Bengals in 1995. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 4, 2018

Yep. Firmly. As in I truly believe he’s their pick at 1 as of right now. As for the QB and what they might do at 4, there is very strong buzz Cleveland likes Baker Mayfield a lot. https://t.co/WUzzqb9swA — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 4, 2018





Plenty of time for that to change.



For me, the biggest risk in taking Barkley isn’t that he plays running back, it’s that he doesn’t play quarterback.

By taking Barkley first, the Browns would have to hope their quarterback of choice falls to them with the fourth spot. The Giants choose second, they are in the market for a QB.

The Colts pick third, they are not, but another team like Denver (who pick 5th) could target the Indy pick in a trade to get ahead of the Browns.



Without the quarterback drama, you can make an argument that Barkley is worth the first overall pick.

He is considered by many to be the best running back prospect to come out in years, maybe decades. He’s six-foot, 233 pounds and can run a 4.4 forty.

He can also run routes and catch like a receiver.

Barkley is a huge playmaker, something the Browns are starving for seemingly every year.



The Big-4 of NFL running backs are considered Le’Veon Bell, Todd Gurley, Ezekiel Elliot and David Johnson.

Barkley has that kind of ability, and if the Browns took him, he would be in Todd Haley’s offense. Haley has called the plays for years in Pittsburgh where Bell is working on a Hall of Fame type career.

If the Browns are sure they can get their quarterback with the fourth pick, I’m not sure you could call Barkley a bad pick. Usually critics will scream that you never take a running back that high. Usually they’re right, because usually there is nobody like Saquon Barkley on the board.

