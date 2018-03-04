Special service held to remember victims from Collinwood School fire

172 students, two teachers and a medic were killed in the incident. (Source WOIO)

A special service was held on Sunday to remember a tragedy that happened in Cleveland on March 4,1908.

People gathered for an interfaith memorial to remember the victims of the deadly Collinwood School Fire.

The fire started in the basement of the Lake View School.

172 students, two teachers and a medic were killed in the incident.

The stairs were made out of Georgia pine and Georgia pine is something that is very combustible.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.