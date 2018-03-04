Heaven Is a Traffic Jam on the 405 wins Oscar for best documentary (short subject)

A documentary featuring EDWINS Leadership & Restaurant in Cleveland was also nominated in the category.(Source: EDWINS Facebook Page)

Heaven is a Traffic Jam on the 405 won the Oscar for best documentary (short subject) at the Academy Awards on Sunday.



A documentary featuring EDWINS Leadership & Restaurant in Cleveland was also nominated in the category.

Knife Skills was directed by Thomas Lennon.

The trailer for the documentary shows EDWINS is trying to be the no. 1 Classic French Restaurant in the area.

This restaurant is about more than food. It's about second chances for former inmates.

The documentary was shot over the last several years, and follows the evolution of the restaurant and the people who put their passion into making it succeed.

