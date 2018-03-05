Northeast Ohio weather: Unsettled and chilly

From Meteorologist Jeff Tanchak:

The pattern is no fun for us. A slow moving upper low will affect our weather through the middle part of the week. This will keep us unsettled and not very warm at all. Another Nor'easter will develop on Wednesday and give the northeast another potential snowstorm. Around here tonight look for increasing clouds. It remains dry. Moisture builds in tomorrow morning. We have a light wintry mix in the forecast consisting of some rain, sleet, or snow. Most of this first batch falls in the morning tomorrow. Precipitation amounts will be light so we don't expect major problems. More of light wintry mix at times will be in the area Tuesday night and Wednesday. The best chance for all snow will be east of Cleveland.

