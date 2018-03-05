Kobe Bryant references Ingraham's 'shut up and dribble' comment during Oscar acceptance speech

Retired NBA player Kobe Bryant won an Oscar as executive producer in the animated short category for "Dear Basketball," a poem he wrote after ending his 20-year professional basketball career.

During his acceptance speech, Bryant seemingly backed LeBron James in the recent back-and-forth with Fox News anchor Laura Ingraham, who said James should "shut up and dribble."

Fox anchor responds to LeBron James' rant against President Trump; 'Shut up and dribble'

"I mean, as basketball players we're really supposed to shut up and dribble but I'm glad we do a little bit more than that," Bryant said on stage.

James took to Twitter to congratulate Bryant on his achievements after leaving the basketball court.

Ceremony host Jimmy Kimmel urged award winners to take advantage of their acceptance speech time to create dialogue on issues they feel are important.

