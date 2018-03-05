8 victims, including 2 babies, rushed to local hospitals following Lakewood apartment building fire

A total of eight victims were transported to area hospitals following an early morning fire at an apartment building in the area of Arliss Drive and Cove Avenue in Lakewood.

The fire broke out around 3 a.m. Monday morning, according to Lakewood fire officials. When firefighters arrived, heavy smoke and fire were seen pouring from the windows.

According to Lakewood police, four people were transported to MetroHealth Hospital for smoke-related injuries. Four additional victims were taken to Fairview Hospital.

A 6-month-old boy and a 3-year-old boy are among the eight victims.

None of the injuries are believed to be life threatening, according to police.

Crews from surrounding departments, including Bay Village, Fairview Park, Rocky River, and Westlake, responded to assist.

The fire originated in the building's basement, but the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

