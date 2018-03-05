It's a...! Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson announce what they're expecting

On Sunday night's episode of "Keeping Up With the Kardashians," Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson revealed the gender of the baby they are expecting.

And it's a girl!

"I don't feel like I'm having a girl," Khloe reacted after hearing the news.

Khloe seemed disappointed at first, but later said she was shocked.

I am now so excited my daughter will have forever best friends with Chicago and Stormi!! God is great!!! Thank you Lord for our princess ?? ?????? — Khloé (@khloekardashian) March 5, 2018

During a recent appearance on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!", Khloe discussed her plans to deliver the baby in Cleveland.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.