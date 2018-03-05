Babies Need Boxes community baby shower provides free maternity items to expecting mothers

Babies Need Boxes, the first community baby shower of 2018, was held today at Bolton Elementary School in Cleveland.

After receiving a certificate for completing the Ohio educational videos, attendees received a baby box including a mattress and sheet for safe sleeping, as well as other newborn baby items.

Community organizations were on hand to provide additional information and support to expecting parents. This includes learning about safe sleep techniques, prenatal care, labor and birth, breastfeeding, dudelas and smoking cessation.

“There are nearly 200 cases of sudden, unexplained infant deaths in Ohio each year, and research tells us two of the biggest contributors are premature birth and unsafe sleep arrangements,” says Celina Cunanan, CNM, MSN, Director of Nurse-Midwifery at UH MacDonald Women’s Hospital and founding board member of Babies Need Boxes Ohio. “Babies Need Boxes will help us fill a gap in the availability of safe sleep spaces for our pregnant moms to help keep their sleeping newborn safe.”

In 2015, the Cuyahoga County infant mortality rate was almost double the national rate, with disparate impact among African American Families.

Visit Babies Need Boxes on Facebook for more information.

