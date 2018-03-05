40 local restaurants dish out during Cleveland Restaurant Week

Cleveland Restaurant Week begins Monday and lasts for nearly two weeks until March 16.

Participating restaurants will offer a three-course, $33 prix fixe meal during the promotion that is meant to bolster guest visits to local restaurants in spring and introduce diners to new cuisines.

"Since introducing this concept four years ago, our members have discovered the promotion helps kick start their warmer weather business while aiding in getting them through what is typically a winter slump," says Myra G. Orenstein, President, CATV, Inc. and Acting Executive Director of Cleveland Independents.

Area restaurants taking place in the promotion include:

Alley Cat Oyster Bar

Bac Asian American Bistro & Bar

Blue Canyon Kitchen & Tavern

Bruno's Ristorante

Burntwood Tavern-Solon location only

Chinato

Cowell & Hubbard

Der Braumeister

Don's Lighthouse

Don's Pomeroy House

Edwin's

Flying Fig

Grove Hill

Hyde Park Prime Steakhouse-Beachwood

Hyde Park Prime Steakhouse-Crocker Park

Lago

L'Albatros Brasserie

Lopez on Lee

Merchant Street Provisions

Moxie, the Restaurant

Nighttown

Nouveau Bistro & Lounge

Nuevo Mod Mexican-Akron

Nuevo Mod Mexican-Cleveland

One Eleven Bistro

Paladar Latin Kitchen

Parallax

Pier w

Provenance at The Cleveland Museum of Art

Red, the Steakhouse-Beachwood

Red, the Steakhouse-Cleveland

Sarita

Spice Kitchen

Table 45

Taki's

Tartine Bistro

Taste

Thyme the Restaurant

Umami

The Woods

Cleveland Restaurant Week menus can be found here.

