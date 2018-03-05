40 local restaurants dish out during Cleveland Restaurant Week - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

40 local restaurants dish out during Cleveland Restaurant Week

Posted by Chris Anderson, Digital Content Producer
CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

Cleveland Restaurant Week begins Monday and lasts for nearly two weeks until March 16.

Participating restaurants will offer a three-course, $33 prix fixe meal during the promotion that is meant to bolster guest visits to local restaurants in spring and introduce diners to new cuisines.

"Since introducing this concept four years ago, our members have discovered the promotion helps kick start their warmer weather business while aiding in getting them through what is typically a winter slump," says Myra G. Orenstein, President, CATV, Inc. and Acting Executive Director of Cleveland Independents.

Area restaurants taking place in the promotion include:

  • Alley Cat Oyster Bar
  • Bac Asian American Bistro & Bar
  • Blue Canyon Kitchen & Tavern
  • Bruno's Ristorante
  • Burntwood Tavern-Solon location only 
  • Chinato
  • Cowell & Hubbard
  • Der Braumeister
  • Don's Lighthouse
  • Don's Pomeroy House
  • Edwin's
  • Flying Fig
  • Grove Hill
  • Hyde Park Prime Steakhouse-Beachwood
  • Hyde Park Prime Steakhouse-Crocker Park
  • Lago
  • L'Albatros Brasserie
  • Lopez on Lee
  • Merchant Street Provisions
  • Moxie, the Restaurant
  • Nighttown
  • Nouveau Bistro & Lounge
  • Nuevo Mod Mexican-Akron
  • Nuevo Mod Mexican-Cleveland
  • One Eleven Bistro
  • Paladar Latin Kitchen
  • Parallax
  • Pier w
  • Provenance at The Cleveland Museum of Art
  • Red, the Steakhouse-Beachwood
  • Red, the Steakhouse-Cleveland
  • Sarita
  • Spice Kitchen
  • Table 45
  • Taki's
  • Tartine Bistro
  • Taste
  • Thyme the Restaurant
  • Umami
  • The Woods

Cleveland Restaurant Week menus can be found here.

