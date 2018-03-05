North Ridgeville shooter indicted for attempted aggravated murder

The Lorain County Grand Jury has now indicted the 20-year-old man accused of shooting a woman in her car.

North Ridgeville police say Christian Martinez shot Jacqueline Dienes, 54, while she was inside her car on Bender Road on Jan. 4.

Martinez has been indicted on the charges of attempted aggravated murder and felonious assault.

Dienes was life-flighted to MetroHealth Hospital where she was listed in critical condition.

North Ridgeville police have not yet released a motive, but say they don't believe there is a direct link between Martinez and Dienes.

