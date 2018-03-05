Rittman High School student suspended for threatening message - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Rittman High School student suspended for threatening message

Posted by Julia Tullos, Assignment Desk Manager
Connect
Rittman High School student suspended for threatening message. (Source: WOIO) Rittman High School student suspended for threatening message. (Source: WOIO)
RITTMAN, OH (WOIO) -

A 16-year-old Rittman High School sophomore has been suspended for 10 days for writing a threatening message on a desk.

Rittman police say the boy wrote "shoot up the school" on a desk in one of the classrooms.

A teacher spotted the message on Feb. 26 and called police.

The student apparently wrote the message Friday, Feb. 23 but then called in sick Monday, Feb. 26, so officers interviewed the teen at his home.

He told officers he thought the message was "funny".

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly