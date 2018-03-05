I-77 will be shutdown this weekend

I-77 will be closed this weekend as they demolish the Broadway Avenue Bridge. (Source: WOIO)

I-77 in greater Cleveland will be closed this weekend as the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) tears down the Broadway Avenue Bridge that goes over the interstate.

Starting Friday, March 9 at 8 p.m. through 6 a.m. Monday, March 12 everyone on I-77, north and southbound will be detoured onto I-480 and I-490.

The closure also means all entrance ramps will be closed in the communities of Valley View, Cuyahoga Heights, Newburgh Heights and Cleveland will be closed as well.

