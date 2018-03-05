School dismisses substitute teacher for physically grabbing student

A substitute teacher with Galion City Schools has been dismissed from her position after she was caught on video grabbing a student's elbow and forcibly moving the student.

Another teacher witnessed the incident on March 2 and contacted Intermediate School Principal Alex Sharick.

The principal immediately watched the video and then went to the classroom to speak to the teacher.

Sharick told the teacher to collect her things and leave the building immediately.

Superintendent Jim Grubbs says the substitute teacher will not return to any Galion City School District buildings.

The student involved in the incident sent a text message to family members about what happened and several of them showed up at the school. Sharick says they all agreed the situation was handled appropriately.

