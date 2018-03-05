Cleveland Police: Beaten baby also had marijuana in her system

A mom and dad are under arrest for allegedly beating their 16-week-old daughter.

According to the police report, the baby also had marijuana in her system.

Cleveland police say Stephanie Webb, 41, and Mario Adorna, 32, took their daughter to MetroHealth Hospital on March 4 for a head injury.

Police say during the exam, doctors also saw other signs of abuse.

Webb and Adorna left the hospital several hours after their daughter was admitted, but Cleveland police arrested them at their W. 31st Street home.

Both are currently charged with felonious assault and endangering children.

Cuyahoga County Child and Family Services has taken emergency custody of the 4-month-old.

The child's toddler sibling has been removed from the same home after an emergency hearing and placed into a foster home, according to Cuyahoga County spokeswoman Mary Louise Madigan.

