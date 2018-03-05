Youngstown teenager killed in Cleveland drive-by shooting

A 17-year-old Youngstown girl dies after being shot multiple times while sitting in a car on the city's east side.

Destiny Brown was in Cleveland on Friday, March 2, visiting a friend from the Job Corp.

Brown and her friend were driven to the Gas USA by Davondre Travis.

When they returned, Travis parked in the 14000 block of Westropp Avenue.

Brown's friend went in the house and that is when the suspect's car pulled up and opened fired into Travis's vehicle. Witnesses heard at least 14 gunshots.

Travis tells Cleveland police after the shooting he sped away with Brown still in the front seat.

While driving, he saw a man standing in front of the Blue Breeze Sports Bar in the 16000 block of Lakeshore Avenue.

Travis jumped out and gave the man the phone to call 911 because he says he was too frantic to talk.

Brown was taken to University Hospitals, where she died on March 4.

There are no arrests.

If you have any information, please contact Cleveland police.

