Ashland sheriff: Mother saw daughter's gunshot wounds, left her and returned to work

An Ashland County mother has been charged after her 8-year-old son shot his 4-year-old sister multiple times Saturday.

Alyssa Edwards, of Hayeville, faces two counts of child endangering after allegedly leaving her kids home alone.

According to the Ashland County Sheriff's Office, a Skype hearing was held this morning among the judge, prosecutor and Edwards.

In the hearing, it was revealed that Edwards came home from work after the shooting occurred, and despite the child's wounds, returned to her job.

She later took the child to the hospital.

The woman's guns were in a safe, but it was not locked.

Both kids have been taken into protective custody.

The little girl is recovering in the hospital, where she'll be at least for the next week.

At this point, the circumstances leading up to the shooting are unclear; however, the incident is under investigation.

