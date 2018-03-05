Ravenna woman finds bloody human tooth in bag of cashews

A woman from Ravenna got an unpleasant surprise when she put a handful of cashews in her mouth. She felt something hard. Not knowing what it was she handed it to her mother who was riding in her car with her.

After turning on the interior light, her mom said it looked like a human tooth.

"I got very upset, I was crying, I threw up two or three times," said Nickolette Botsford.

She went to a hospital where it was confirmed that it was indeed a human tooth, one with a spot of dried blood on it.

Blood was drawn as a precaution. Her hospital report says she was treated for exposure to blood or bodily fluids.

Botsford called the company several times before getting any reaction.

Eventually, the parent company of Planters, Kraft Foods, sent a courier to pick up the tooth for testing.

She has the numbers off the package and her receipt.

In the two weeks since the tooth was sent, she says all she has heard is a reassurance that they will update her when we know more.

Meantime she says she worries, and thinks about the what-ifs every day.

