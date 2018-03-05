LeBron James reacts to small ball lineup

Bench don't fail me now | With forwards Tristan Thompson (ankle sprain) and Jeff Green (lower back) out of the lineup The Cavs have a tough task on their hands. Tonight the squad is set to take on the (29-34) Detroit Pistons for the first time since the recent addition of Blake Griffin.

Small Ball | The missing forwards will force the Cavs to go with a smaller lineup than anticipated. But the team will rely heavily on their bench tonight with minutes coming from Larry Nance Jr. and rookie Ante Zizic.

With 20 games left the clock is ticking for that next level of play going into the playoffs. The Cavs (36-26) are currently third in the Eastern Conference.

