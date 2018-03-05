Cleveland Restaurant Week: Divine and delicious recipes

VEAL, LAMB AND RICOTTA MEATBALLS – Serves 4

– Chef Cory Kobrinski Astoria Café & Market

INGREDIENTS

1/2 lb. ground veal

1/2 lb. ground lamb

8 oz. ricotta cheese

3/4 cup whole wheat breadcrumbs

1 1/2 tsp. kosher salt

1 tsp. freshly ground pepper

1 tbsp. cream

1/3 cup milk

1/4 cup Italian parsley, chopped

3 cloves garlic, minced

1/4 cup flour (any kind you have on hand)

3 tbsp. canola or olive oil

1 tsp soy sauce

1Tbsp anchovy paste

4cups chicken stock

DIRECTIONS

In a Large mixing bowl place veal and lamb in bowl and add ½ tsp salt. Mix together gently, cover and store in refrigerator for 30 mins. (This helps to break down the protein to create a more tender meatball)

In another bowl mix together Ricotta cheese, soy sauce, garlic, salt, pepper, anchovy paste and parsley.

In a 3rd bowl combine breadcrumbs, milk and cream. Mix together and let rest for 1 min.

Combine the veal, lamb, ricotta, breadcrumbs, salt, pepper, cream, milk, parsley, 1 tbsp anchovy paste and garlic. Using your hands or a spoon mix everything together without compacting the meat. You want to keep your meat fluffed up for more tender meatballs.

Once everything is combined, place a large piece of parchment next to your workspace and pile the flour onto a plate. Now roll the meatballs together in the palm of your hand. Then roll them in the flour. Place your meatballs on the parchment paper as you go.

When your meatballs are made, (wash your hands) set them aside and reheat your skillet over medium heat. Once it’s hot add 1.5 tbsp. canola oil, then gently lay the meatballs in the skillet, making sure the pan isn’t over-crowded. You want to work in batches here to make sure your meatballs brown evenly. Turn them only a couple of times, and only when the side on the heat has a nice brown char. Add the remainder of the oil for your second batch.

When they’re browned on all sides, place them in the broth. Let the broth and meatballs simmer for 30 minutes to an hour. Or you can bake in an oven at 350 degrees for 25 minutes.

Serve on top of pasta or simply in a bowl with some crusty bread and a freshly grated Parmesan cheese.

1 (12 ounce) package dry black beans, soaked overnight

Batuqui Brazilian Restaurant - Fijoarda Recipe

1 1/2 cups chopped onion, divided

1/2 cup green onions, chopped

1 clove garlic, chopped

2 smoked ham hocks

8 ounces diced ham

1/2 pound thickly sliced bacon, diced

½ pound ham

½ smoked pork loin

½ smoked kielbasa

½ imported Brazilian linguica (sausage)

1 tablespoon olive oil

2 bay leaves, crushed

1/8 teaspoon ground coriander

salt and pepper to taste

1/2 cup chopped fresh cilantro (optional)

1/4 cup chopped fresh parsley (optional)

Heat the oil in a large pot or Dutch oven. Add 3/4 cup of chopped onion, green onions, and garlic; cook and stir until softened, about 4 minutes. Pour in the soaked beans and fill with enough water to cover beans by 3 inches. Bring to a boil, then reduce heat to medium-low, and simmer uncovered for 2 hours, or until tender.

While beans are cooking, place ham hocks in smaller pot with 1/4 cup of the chopped onion. Cover with water and simmer, until meat pulls off of the bone easily, about 1 hour. Drain and add to the beans.

Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C). Place ham, bacon, and remaining onion in a baking dish. Bake 15 minutes or until mixture is crispy.

Drain the bacon and ham mixture, and add to the beans. Season with bay leaves, coriander, salt and pepper. Simmer uncovered 30 minutes more. Stir in chopped cilantro and parsley just before serving.

Taki Recipe

Pan seared salmon over a sweet potato, applewood bacon & haricot vert hash, fig gastrique. - Serves 4

Yields 4

4 6oz. Fresh salmon filet

2 sweet potato ( peeled and medium diced)

10 pc. Bacon ( medium diced cook crisp)

20 pc. Haricot vert ( blanch till al dente chill and cut in half)

Gastrique:

3 tbsp. Butter

1 shallot (peeled & fine diced)

2 cups fig preserve

2tbsp. Sugar

6 tbsp. White balsamic vinegar

3 sprigs fresh thyme

Melt butter in a small sauce pan

Add shallots and cook until translucent

Add vinegar, sugar, thyme & fig preserve

Bring to a very light boil reduce heat to low

Reduce by half (cost the back of spoon)

Strain and adjust seasonings (s&p)

Season salmon with s&p

Add Evoo to hot pan and sear salmon for 3 minutes and transfer to oven for 3 more minutes

While salmon is cooking place your cooked bacon, sweet potatoes and haricot vert in a hot pan with evoo and s&p toss until hot on medium heat drizzle 6oz. of gastrique over hash and toss for 1 minute.

Transfer hash onto 4 plates evenly

Remove salmon from oven and place on top of hash

Drizzle with a little more fig gastrque.

Tartine Bistro: Shrimp and Grits

Pan seared shrimp: Heat pan on med/high heat and add oil. Once oil reaches smoke point throw in raw seasoned shrimp. Once seared, deglaze w/ white wine. Allow alcohol to burn off then add butter and sauté off heat.

While shrimp are cooking, heat up Parmesan polenta in separate pan using heavy cream and butter. Should have "mashed potato" consistency. Season to taste.

Once all components are heated and cooked through, plate dish using entree bowl.

Polenta down first. Shrimp laid across polenta from top to bottom. Tails all facing same direction.

Drizzle honey over top of both components. Garnish with micro greens and pickled sofrito.

Sofrito is a sauce or accompaniment used in Spanish cuisine. Though French and Spanish cuisine are very different, sharing a southern border there was bound to be some similarities as well. Especially with anything from the sea. That is why I used a Spanish sauce on an otherwise basic "down south" dish. Typically roasted or braised aromatic vegetables are used. Classically the main ingredients are tomatoes, onion and garlic. For this dish we cold pickle the vegetables in white balsamic vinegar honey and sugar rather than roast them. The acid in the pickling liquid helps to balance the richness of the polenta and shrimp. The sweetness of the honey drizzled over top neutralizes the acid. It's a balancing act of flavor and each component is crucial for this dish to be well balanced and complex as well as appearing very simple and basic on the surface.