Dog stolen in Stark County; shelter, sheriffs searching for suspects

The Humane Society of Stark County has reason to believe a couple stole a dog from the shelter, and now, they are seeking the public's help to identify the pair.

The dog, a pit bull mix named Donovan, was led out of the shelter by the suspects and hasn't been seen since.

Anyone with information is asked to call the shelter at 330-453-5529, or the Stark County's Sheriff's Office at 330-430-3800.

