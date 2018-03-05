Cleveland Indians home opener sold out; tickets on sale March 6

The American League Central Division Champion Cleveland Indians announced Monday the club's Home Opener on April 6 is sold out due, in part, to an increase in season ticket holders.

Tickets for all other games will be on sale to the public online at Indians.com on Tuesday, March 6 at 10 a.m.

The Indians are encouraging fans to purchase early to lock in this year's best games at the lowest prices.

Tickets will be available at the Progressive Field Box ticket office or Team Shop beginning Monday, March 19.

Cash ticket sales will be available at the Left Field Gate only.

All ticket sales now will require a valid driver's license, state issued ID or passport.

Season ticket plans are available at Indians.com, or by calling 216-420-HITS.

If fans are looking for tickets on the secondary market, they can find them at StubHub.com.

A note from the Indians' front office:

All tickets posted on the secondary market for resale are required to be sold only on StubHub.

Any tickets posted, sold, or acquired outside of StubHub on the secondary market can be revoked at any time.

